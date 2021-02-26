Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) to Hold

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get CV Sciences alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

Shares of CV Sciences stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $74.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.45.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CV Sciences (CVSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.