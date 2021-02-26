Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Hold

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.