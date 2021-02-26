Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Cap of $18.16 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 104.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $182,889.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00003612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,777.59 or 1.00049493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00456224 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.95 or 0.00866832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00262782 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00118111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002207 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,558,015 coins and its circulating supply is 10,528,515 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

