ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Up 14.6%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares traded up 14.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.33. 6,647,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,211,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $82,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.