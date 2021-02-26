Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 35,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

