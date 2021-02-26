ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $4,121,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,004,409 shares of company stock valued at $302,921,996 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

