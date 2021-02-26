Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.03 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.03. 3,709,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,904. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

