ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $138.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.61 or 0.00440641 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,124,242,902 coins and its circulating supply is 14,081,781,233 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

