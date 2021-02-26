Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zynex updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ZYXI stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 79,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,121. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $516.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Get Zynex alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.