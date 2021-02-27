-$0.19 EPS Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.24). Alteryx reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,225,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $416,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,301,151 shares of company stock valued at $263,044,527 in the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Alteryx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Alteryx by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYX opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

