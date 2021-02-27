-$0.27 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,585.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 381,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 272,294 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 706.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCLI stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.06. 716,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,644. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.