$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 93,376 shares worth $1,295,579. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after buying an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 867,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.