$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

