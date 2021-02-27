$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.66. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Stephens downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAN opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

