-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FreightCar America.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,358.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.23.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

