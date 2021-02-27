$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.73. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBK. TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 111,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

