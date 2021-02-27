$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.63. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 102.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,502. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

