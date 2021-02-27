$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,310,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after buying an additional 71,843 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 50,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,470. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

