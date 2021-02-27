$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

