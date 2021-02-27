$1.38 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.13. Comerica posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

NYSE CMA traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $68.10. 1,364,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

