11,508 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CDK Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,034,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CDK Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 131,282 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 146.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 258,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

