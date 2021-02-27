1,164,514 Shares in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,164,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 232.90% of Principal Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

PY opened at $37.67 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.