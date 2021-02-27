1,293 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

SQ stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

