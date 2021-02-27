170,517 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,398,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,301 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $575,086.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,277 shares of company stock worth $2,499,032 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $169.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.