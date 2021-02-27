17,879 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,605,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $10,023,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $9,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $5,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

