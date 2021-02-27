190,000 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.60% of FinServ Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,984,000.

Shares of FSRV opened at $14.09 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

