$196.51 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report sales of $196.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.70 million and the lowest is $196.40 million. BOX reported sales of $183.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $768.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $769.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $836.51 million, with estimates ranging from $814.60 million to $853.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in BOX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

