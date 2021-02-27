$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $10.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,899. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

