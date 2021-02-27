$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after buying an additional 715,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after buying an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after buying an additional 699,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $220.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,552. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $232.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

