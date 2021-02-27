225,900 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of ProShares UltraShort Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 823.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 364,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 40,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

