$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report $3.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of BK traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,744,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

