$31.20 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $31.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $28.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $133.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $136.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBB. Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $367.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

