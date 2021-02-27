31,300 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $4,939,000.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC opened at $26.15 on Friday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.28.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.