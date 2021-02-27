3,505 Shares in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KXI. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $54.41 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $58.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

