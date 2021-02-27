3,639 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gentherm by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

