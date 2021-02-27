40,000 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $146.87 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

