537,638 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 537,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000.

Shares of TLS opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.52. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

