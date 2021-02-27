68,545 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 209,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.