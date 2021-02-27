69,870 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zynga by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zynga by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 872,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA opened at $11.15 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 913,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,961,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,996,175 shares of company stock worth $30,787,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

