701 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $392.88 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

