76,877 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Purchased by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 76,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,019,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,822. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

