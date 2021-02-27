8,053 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

ORCL stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

