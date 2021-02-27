$83.46 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report sales of $83.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.55 million and the highest is $84.98 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $93.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $342.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $350.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $339.28 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $352.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBFX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,849. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

