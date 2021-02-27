873 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.07. 189,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.46. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

