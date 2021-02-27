873 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 873 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $319.48 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $335.81. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.91.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

