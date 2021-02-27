A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $50.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,306 shares of company stock worth $749,444 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $3,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $62.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

