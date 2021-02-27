Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €19.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.42 ($24.02).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €29.44 ($34.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

