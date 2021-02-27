Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 24,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 60,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

