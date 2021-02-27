AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,889 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,684,000 after buying an additional 1,465,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after buying an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

