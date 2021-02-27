AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,225. The company has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.39.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

